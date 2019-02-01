Bundesliga Is Great – West Ham Talent Reece Oxford Delights At Move

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham loanee Reece Oxford has insisted that his aim will be to help his new side FC Augsburg earn as many points as possible during the second half of the season and thus prevent the Bundesliga club from being relegated.



The German side confirmed the deal on deadline day, with Oxford returning to the Bundesliga, where he played previously in a spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.











The move will be the 20-year-old's third successive loan spell in Germany, with the previous two spells coming at Borussia Monchengladbach.



The starlet has not featured for West Ham in the Premier League this season, with his football being played for the club's Under-23s.





Oxford will now hope to get more first-team action under his belt before he returns to England at the end of the season.



On his goals for the season, the youngster said that he is looking to stop Augsburg falling through the Bundesliga trap door; they sit one point outside the drop zone.





"The Bundesliga is a great league. I already noticed that at Borussia Monchengladbach", Oxford told his new club's official website.



"Therefore, I am pleased that I can now play at FC Augsburg to get even more experience in the Bundesliga.



"I want to help the team manage as many points as possible in the coming weeks and avoid relegation at the end of the season."



Oxford joined West Ham's youth academy from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011 and has been tipped as a big talent.

