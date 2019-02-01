Can’t Help But Learn From Liverpool’s Attackers Insists Kilmarnock Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Liam Millar, who has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on loan, insists that he has learned from watching the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in action in training.



The young forward made the move to Scotland on deadline day and will ply his trade under former Liverpool assistant manager Steve Clarke.











The teenager is a product of Liverpool's youth academy and found the back of the net three times in 12 Under-23 league games before making the switch to Scotland.



Millar has had the opportunity to train with Liverpool's first team stars and has been keen to soak up what he can from the Reds attackers.





"I've trained at Melwood a couple of times and training with them [Liverpool’s first team] is always a pleasure", Millar told Kilmarnock's official site.



"They've probably got the best front three in the world at the moment with Mane, Salah and Firmino. You learn so much from them."





Millar feels that the attacking trio operate in the same way as he tries to, meaning he cannot help but learn.



"Firmino or Salah play in the same kind of role in terms of pressing and running in behind so you can learn a lot from them and I think they are really good mentors for me."



Millar will hope to make an impact in Scotland under Clarke ahead of his return to Liverpool.

