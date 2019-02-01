Crystal Palace Are In False Position, Fulham Legend Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham legend Tony Gale has warned the Cottagers that Crystal Palace are in a false position in the league table, ahead of the meeting between the sides on Saturday.



Claudio Ranieri’s men will take the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday as they aim to register back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.











The Cottagers instigated a stellar second half comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will be aiming to climb out of the relegation zone with another positive result against Palace.



However, the visitors are expected to have their work cut-out in south London on Saturday, if they are to come away with a commendable result against the Eagles.





And ahead of Fulham’s derby meeting with Roy Hodgson’s side, Gale feels that Crystal Palace are in a false position in the league table at the moment.



The Fulham legend claimed the Eagles are a top half side performance wise and reiterated that the league table does not do justice to their capabilities.





“Despite drawing at St Mary’s, Palace played well and probably should have won”, Gale wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“I would say, performance wise, they’re a top half side, but they just lack a finisher.



"But all their football, their approach play, is good and – for me – they’re in a false position.”



Gale also admitted that Crystal Palace could opt for a different approach against Fulham, depending on how injuries bite.



“They’ve been fairly consistent with how they set up in matches but they might be forced into not only a change of personnel, but a change of formation for our game as well depending on who’s available, because they haven’t got the biggest of squads”, he added.



Fulham will be boosted by the absence of Wilfried Zaha, who will serve a suspension after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession for Crystal Palace against Southampton last week.

