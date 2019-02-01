XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/02/2019 - 20:46 GMT

Even If We Lose At Leeds We Don’t Have To Worry – Norwich Boss Daniel Farke

 




Norwich City manager Daniel Farke insists that even if his team lose at Leeds United on Saturday he will not be hugely concerned, with many games yet to come.

The meeting at Elland Road will have a significance of its own as the two sides occupy the top two spots in the Championship, with just three points separating them.




A win for Norwich would therefore allow Farke's side to bridge the gap and open up the title race with 16 more games left to be played.

Farke though believes that the result will not define Norwich's season as there are 46 league games and apart from the two against Leeds they will still have plenty of points to collect.
 


"We have 46 games in the Championship and we always talk before each game as being a very important game", Farke told his club's official website.

However, Farke believes that a win would give Norwich a boost.
 


"It's not season-defining. If you lose the game, we don't have to be too concerned.

"It's three points like every other game.

"A win would be good for self-confidence."

The Canaries have won their last four league games, with their last loss coming against Derby County in December.

They also jointly hold the record of having lost the fewest amount of games in the Championship this season.
 