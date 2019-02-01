From Today He’s Back – Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Vincent Janssen Returning To First Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has welcomed Vincent Janssen back into the Tottenham Hotspur first team fold.



The Dutch hitman, who has been turning out for Tottenham's Under-23s this season as he sought a move away to get his career back on track, had been expected to depart on deadline day.











But despite being linked with several clubs, Spurs found no takers for Janssen at their price point and the striker has stayed put at the north London giants.



Now, with Pochettino turning the page on another transfer window which has seen Spurs fail to sign a single player, he is welcoming Janssen back into the fold.





Asked about Janssen in a press conference, Pochettino said: "From today he will be involved in the first team."



Harry Kane, who Janssen was bought to be cover for, is still out of action, but Pochettino is pleased with the striker's recovery from injury so far.





"I cannot tell you if he is ahead of schedule or not. We assess him day by day.



"He is showing his social media and he looks strong and fit, running and doing exercises. We are happy."



Tottenham are preparing to lock horns with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side at Wembley on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Janssen will earn a place in Pochettino's matchday squad.

