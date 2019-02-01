I Know What Nottingham Forest Fans Are Like – New Boy Relishing Backing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leo Bonatini has revealed his huge respect for the Nottingham Forest fans after heading to the City Ground on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and is looking forward to having them firmly on his side.



The Championship club confirmed on deadline day that they have signed the 24-year-old on a deal until the end of the season.











The forward arrived in England in the summer of 2017, joining Wolves initially on a loan deal, and then on a permanent move.



The Brazilian was part of the Wolves squad that finished as the top team in the Championship, which helped them earn promotion to the top division.





Having witnessed the atmosphere at the City Ground last season, Bonatini now hopes that the hostile fans from the last encounter will now be on his side and will cheer him.



"The fans are the main part for us", the new signing told the club's official website.





"When we go onto the pitch, to feel them with us is nice.



"I didn't feel them on my side last season, I know what it is like to play against them and I remember it was a hard game here last season.



"I hope the players can feel the atmosphere and it will be nice to have the fans on my side."



Bonatini has managed seven Premier League appearances for Wolves this season and will be looking to clock up regular playing time at Nottingham Forest.

