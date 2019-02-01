XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/02/2019 - 22:15 GMT

Ibrox Atmosphere Incredible – Rangers New Boy Already Excited

 




Rangers new boy Matt Polster has revealed he is excited to get started at Ibrox after sampling the atmosphere in the Gers' win over Hamilton.

Polster, who had been on trial with Rangers, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Old Firm giants to join from MLS outfit Chicago Fire.




The defender is capable of playing in midfield as well and is expected to provide some much needed cover for a number of positions.

In the wake of his first ever move to Europe, Polster has revealed his excitement at the chance to play in front of the Ibrox crowd after experiencing a sample of the atmosphere last month.
 


The 25-year-old attended Rangers’ win over Hamilton at Ibrox and tipped his hat towards the fans for being “amazing”, while also admitting he is excited to get started at the club.

“First time I came on trial, we played against Hamilton and the atmosphere was incredible”, Polster told Rangers TV.
 


“The locker rooms are amazing, the stadium is amazing and the fans are amazing, so I’m excited to get out there.”

Polster, who made his senior debut for United States national team last year, notched up over 80 appearances in the MLS for Chicago Fire.
 