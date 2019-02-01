I’m Ready To Play – Rangers New Boy Raring To Get In Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Matt Polster has claimed he is ready to play right away after completing his permanent transfer from Chicago Fire to Rangers.



The 25-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2021, after impressing while on trial with Rangers.











Polster’s addition will add some versatility to the Rangers squad, with the right-back also capable of turning out as a central-midfielder.



And after sealing his switch to the Old Firm giants, Polster has claimed he is ready to be involved right away now that all the formalities of the deal are done.





The full-back also admitted he always wanted to challenge himself and insisted the move to Rangers will put himself in a very competitive environment.



Polster even went on to claim he is looking forward to coping with high standards and expectations at the club, by adding that he always wanted to be part of such things as a footballer.





“Now that it’s all signed and sealed, I’m ready to play”, Polster told Rangers TV.



“I’ve always wanted to challenge myself and I’ve always wanted to be in a competitive environment.



“Obviously here, the standards and expectations are high and that’s what I want to be part of.”



Polster could make his debut for Rangers during their return to action in the Premiership against St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday.

