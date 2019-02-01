Jordan Rossiter Had Scottish Premiership Options – Bury Boss Salutes Loan Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Bury manager Ryan Lowe has thanked Rangers and Steven Gerrard for allowing Jordan Rossiter join the club on loan until the end of the season, revealing he never believed he could land the midfielder, who had Scottish Premiership options.



The 21-year-old has been a part player for the Gers and has managed a total of just five appearances for the club during the first half of the season.











The player is a product of Liverpool's youth academy and had been tipped for as big future at Anfield, but injuries have derailed his progress in recent years.



With the move to the League Two side, now Rossiter will hope to manage more first-team appearances and in the process help the team earn promotion at the end of the season.





Bury boss Lowe, while expressing delight after confirming the signing, said that he had never expected to sign Rossiter, but he would like to thank Gerrard, the Glasgow-based club and the player's agent for making the move happen.



“We needed that extra body in midfield. With [Jamie] Barjonas going back to Rangers and Dawson being injured, we needed that extra cover", Lowe told his club's official website.





“Firstly, I'd like to thank Rangers and Steven Gerrard for letting it happen.



"I'd also like to thank Jordan's agent, who has worked hard to get this done.



"I know that people always say, 'he could have gone here and he could have gone there', but he did turn down two League One clubs and two Scottish Premiership clubs after watching us on Saturday against Lincoln; he said he wanted to be a part of it.



"I didn't think I could get a Jordan Rossiter to be honest with you, so fair play to the chairman and the board for backing me on it."



Rossiter will link up with a Bury side sitting third in the League Two standings under Lowe.

