06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/02/2019 - 21:21 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Crossing Fingers For Lazar Markovic Fulham Impact

 




Jurgen Klopp has admitted he hopes Lazar Markovic can finally get his career back on track in England after making the switch to Fulham on deadline day.

Markovic, who joined Liverpool in 2014, struggled to establish himself as a regular at Anfield and was eventually forced to go out on four different loan spells to attain playing time.




The Serbian arrived at Anfield from Benfica and was highly rated, but is now hoping to show English football his best at Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s interest on deadline day sealed a move until the end of the season for Markovic, who joined the Cottagers before the 11pm deadline on Thursday in a bid to provide a helping hand in their fight to avoid relegation.
 


In the wake of Markovic’s permanent switch to Craven Cottage, Klopp has admitted he hopes the winger can finally kickstart his career in west London.

The Reds manager also insisted it will be a brilliant move for the player and conceded there was no point holding him back, if he had no future at the club.
 


“For him, it’s brilliant. I can imagine it was unbelievably difficult for him”, Klopp said in a press conference via LFC TV.

“It was not too easy for me – that’s not too important – having a player like him in the wider squad and not using him.

“But it was clear, Lazar knew for a long time how our plans are, and for different reasons transfers didn’t work out.

"We were not responsible for that.

“Now he can go to Fulham and use and show his potential again, which I’m happy for.

"He’s a good lad and a really good footballer – hopefully it will work out for him.”

Liverpool will next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday in the Premier League.
 