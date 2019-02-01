XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/02/2019 - 11:31 GMT

Lazar Markovic Is Known As Great Team-mate – Fulham Director of Football

 




Fulham director of football Tony Khan has lauded the signing of Lazar Markovic from Liverpool by hailing the winger as a great team-mate to have at the club.

Markovic, who had fallen down the pecking order at Anfield, completed a free transfer until the end of the season to relegation battlers Fulham on deadline day.




The Serbian will see out the six months remaining on his contract in England at Craven Cottage after the teams agreed on a deal to transfer him to west London.

And in the wake of Markovic’s addition to the Fulham squad, Khan has lauded the bit of deadline day business by hailing the winger for being known as a great team-mate over the years.
 


The Fulham supremo also insisted that Markovic will have the full support from everyone at Craven Cottage and went on to claim he has the talent to bolster the club’s attacking options.

“Lazar Markovic is a gifted young player; we’re pleased to welcome him from Liverpool for the remainder of the season”, Khan told the club’s official website.
 


“Lazar is known as a great team-mate, he has the support of our manager, and he has the talent to strengthen our attack.

“Come on Fulham!”

In addition to Markovic, Fulham also snapped up Havard Nordtveit from Hoffenheim on a simple loan deal until the end of the season during deadline day.
 