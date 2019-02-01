XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/02/2019 - 20:26 GMT

Leeds United Star Weighs In On Approach To Norwich City Game

 




Adam Forshaw has revealed that Leeds United will treat the top of the table clash with Norwich City as just another game, and insists the Whites will not change their approach.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have the opportunity to open up a six-point gap over their closest challengers Norwich, if they manage to beat the Canaries at Elland Road on Saturday.




The meeting between the two sides is already being touted as a potential title-decider in the Championship this season, with the Whites and the Canaries separated by just three points at the moment.

Despite the magnitude surrounding the fixture, Forshaw revealed that Leeds will treat the game against Norwich as just another match.
 


However, the midfielder concede it is indeed a big game considering the performances of the two teams and stressed the importance of taking it one game at a time.

“It’s a big game [against Norwich City on Saturday]”, Forshaw said on LUTV.
 


“Obviously the two top teams in the league so far, but it’s a bit of a cliche, you always say it’s the next game in the season [that is crucial].

“That’s all we are focusing on and we are just looking to get the three points as we always do.”

Forshaw also insisted that Leeds will not be changing their approach against Norwich on Saturday and reiterated that the Whites are solely focused on securing three points.

“No [we won’t be plotting changes to our approach against Norwich], we have played many big games this season”, he continued.

“We have been under the pressure in other games and we have come up trumps, and been under the pressure in other games and unfortunately not got the results.

“So it’s just another game in the season and you can only take three points from it, and that’s what we will be looking to do.”

Leeds came from behind to win against Rotherham United in their last outing in the Championship, while Norwich were held to a draw at home by Sheffield United.
 