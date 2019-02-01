Leeds United Star Weighs In On Approach To Norwich City Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Adam Forshaw has revealed that Leeds United will treat the top of the table clash with Norwich City as just another game, and insists the Whites will not change their approach.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men have the opportunity to open up a six-point gap over their closest challengers Norwich, if they manage to beat the Canaries at Elland Road on Saturday.











The meeting between the two sides is already being touted as a potential title-decider in the Championship this season, with the Whites and the Canaries separated by just three points at the moment.



Despite the magnitude surrounding the fixture, Forshaw revealed that Leeds will treat the game against Norwich as just another match.





However, the midfielder concede it is indeed a big game considering the performances of the two teams and stressed the importance of taking it one game at a time.



“It’s a big game [against Norwich City on Saturday]”, Forshaw said on LUTV.





“Obviously the two top teams in the league so far, but it’s a bit of a cliche, you always say it’s the next game in the season [that is crucial].



“That’s all we are focusing on and we are just looking to get the three points as we always do.”



Forshaw also insisted that Leeds will not be changing their approach against Norwich on Saturday and reiterated that the Whites are solely focused on securing three points.



“No [we won’t be plotting changes to our approach against Norwich], we have played many big games this season”, he continued.



“We have been under the pressure in other games and we have come up trumps, and been under the pressure in other games and unfortunately not got the results.



“So it’s just another game in the season and you can only take three points from it, and that’s what we will be looking to do.”



Leeds came from behind to win against Rotherham United in their last outing in the Championship, while Norwich were held to a draw at home by Sheffield United.

