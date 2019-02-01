Manchester United Is Right Club For Anthony Martial – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Anthony Martial is a player with an exciting future and Old Trafford is in the perfect place for his development.



The Red Devils recently tied down the France international with a new five-year contract, with the option to extend the deal by one more year.











The 23-year-old in the summer expressed his desire to leave the club, with the Frenchman struggling to make an impact under former boss Jose Mourinho.



But Mourinho's departure has seen Martial start to get back to his best.





And Manchester United have wasted no time in locking him down to a new deal.



Martial's new manager Solskjaer has heaped praise on the player, insisting that the attacker is someone that every coach wants to work with.





“Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with", Solskjaer told his club's official website.



"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him.



"This is the perfect club for Anthony to progress his development as a top-class forward and we are all delighted he has signed a long-term deal.”



Martial has 162 appearances to his name for the Red Devils, having found the back of the net 46 times.

