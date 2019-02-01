XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/02/2019 - 22:04 GMT

Manchester United Keeping Transfer Powder Dry For PSV Star Until Summer

 




Manchester United will wait until the summer transfer window to make a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old winger has emerged on the radar of several clubs over the last few months and is considered a top young talent in Dutch football.




His performances have played a key role in PSV Eindhoven sitting at the top of the Eredivisie this season and have also attracted the prying eyes of some of the bigwigs of European football.

Manchester United have ramped up their scouting on Bergwijn over the last few months and the player has been climbing up their shortlist of targets.
 


But it has been claimed that the Red Devils will hold fire on making a move for the player until the summer and will further monitor his progress over the next few months.

Bergwijn has some top admirers in the Manchester United’s recruitment team with their head of scouting, Dutchman Marcel Bout, claimed to be a big fan.
 


The winger is valued at in excess of £30m and is firmly on Manchester United’s radar for the summer.

But they could face competition for his signature as Serie A giants Inter, AC Milan and Napoli have also been keeping an eye on him.
 