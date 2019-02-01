Manchester United Keeping Transfer Powder Dry For PSV Star Until Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United will wait until the summer transfer window to make a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, according to Sky Sports News.



The 21-year-old winger has emerged on the radar of several clubs over the last few months and is considered a top young talent in Dutch football.











His performances have played a key role in PSV Eindhoven sitting at the top of the Eredivisie this season and have also attracted the prying eyes of some of the bigwigs of European football.



Manchester United have ramped up their scouting on Bergwijn over the last few months and the player has been climbing up their shortlist of targets.





But it has been claimed that the Red Devils will hold fire on making a move for the player until the summer and will further monitor his progress over the next few months.



Bergwijn has some top admirers in the Manchester United’s recruitment team with their head of scouting, Dutchman Marcel Bout, claimed to be a big fan.





The winger is valued at in excess of £30m and is firmly on Manchester United’s radar for the summer.



But they could face competition for his signature as Serie A giants Inter, AC Milan and Napoli have also been keeping an eye on him.

