X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/02/2019 - 20:37 GMT

Miguel Almiron Will Be Pushed To Higher Level In England – Former Paraguay International

 




Former Newcastle United midfielder Diego Gavilan believes that the move to St James' Park will help his countryman Miguel Almiron reach a higher level in terms of competitiveness.

Paraguay international Almiron was snapped up for a club record fee by the Magpies on deadline day, putting pen-to-paper to a five-and-a-half year deal.




While the 24-year-old still awaits his work permit so that he can start playing for his new club, his countryman Gavilan, who played for Newcastle from 2000 to 2003, admits the move is a big one for Almiron.

Giving his opinion about the attacking midfielder, Gavilan said that Almiron is a popular player.
 


The 38-year-old also took time to stress the importance of the move to Premier League which, he believes, will help the attacking midfielder reach a higher level.

"People from Paraguay are happy about his performances", Gavilan told Newcastle United's official website.
 


"He is a player loved by everybody and is very important for us.

"I think this step will make him get to a higher level in terms of competitiveness.

"It is always good to be in one of the best leagues in the world.

"It is good for us to have players like him and [West Ham United defender Fabian] Balbuena in this level."

Newcastle United beat competition from as many as four Premier League clubs to seal the signature of Almiron on deadline day.
 