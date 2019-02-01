Miguel Almiron’s Agent Weighs In On Newcastle New Boy’s Unavailability For Spurs Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Miguel Almiron's agent Daniel Campos has revealed that his client will miss the side's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend because the player is yet to get his work permit.



The Magpies beat off competition from as many as four other Premier League clubs to secure the signature of the Paraguay international from Atlanta United for a club record fee on deadline day.











Announcing the details of the agreement, the player's agent said that his client will be with the club for the next five-and-a-half years.



Campos also took time to insist that Almiron will only get the chance to train with his new team once he gets his work permit.





“The contract is for five and a half years", Campos told radio station Futgol 970.



"This weekend Miguel can’t debut against Spurs because he has to get his work permit and when he gets it, he will start to train.”





Campos revealed that there were several clubs interested in securing the services of his client.



However, Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez played a key role in the move.



"There were four other teams in the Premier League that were interested in Miguel.



"For different reasons, nothing was settled.



"I know Rafael Benitez and he had been following Miguel for quite some time."



The Magpies won their last match against defending champions Manchester City and would love a repeat of that result when they take on Tottenham this weekend.

