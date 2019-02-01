Need To Get Glen Kamara Up To Speed – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted that Rangers fast-tracking Glen Kamara’s arrival at Ibrox is a huge bonus and says he feels satisfied by their activity in the winter transfer window.



The Gers managed to rope in Kamara, who had initially agreed a pre-contract agreement to join in the summer, before the transfer deadline in Scotland on Thursday night.











Dundee were keen on the possibility of cashing in on Kamara this month as opposed to losing him on a free transfer to Rangers at the end of the season.



And the Light Blues decided to play ball by letting Kamara in through the door at Ibrox during the last few hours of the winter transfer window.





In the wake of adding Kamara to his options for the remainder of the season, Gerrard admitted the midfielder coming in will prove to be a huge bonus for the team.



But the Gers boss also revealed that Kamara will need some time to get himself up to speed, before he can function at his optimum level at Ibrox.





“Glen Kamara coming in is a bonus for us, another excellent player who can add to our squad.



"Even yesterday afternoon I thought we may need to wait until the summer”, Gerrard said in a press conference.



“Glen has not had too much game time so we will look after him to get him up to speed.



“I love my midfield players who play with their head up.



"We believe we can help Glen to improve and grow.”



Gerrard also insisted he is satisfied with Rangers’ activity in the winter transfer window and reiterated that Kamara’s addition was important for them.



“I think we were pretty satisfied with the window, thankfully no big bids came in for our players”, he continued.



“[Jermain] Defoe and [Steven] Davis have now had time to get settled and are looking much sharper in training.



"Adding Kamara was a huge bonus to end the window.”



Kamara, who is a product of the Arsenal academy, made 16 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for relegation battlers Dundee this season.

