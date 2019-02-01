Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Wary of St Mirren’s New Recruits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is aware of the threat and quality posed by Saturday's opponents St Mirren, who he feels have recruited well in the winter transfer window.



The Light Blues will be aiming to build on their 3-1 win over Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup when they host bottom-placed St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.











Despite their commendable efforts in the winter transfer window, Rangers have been handed a blow in the Premiership title race after Celtic opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table on Wednesday.



And ahead of their crucial meeting with St Mirren, Gerrard has revealed he is aware of the threat possessed by the opposition and the capabilities of their new-recruits from the transfer window.





Oran Kearney’s has strengthened his squad with the addition of Brad Lyons, who joined on loan until the end of the season from Blackburn Rovers, and shot-stopper Vaclav Hladky from the Czech Republic.



Gerrad admitted that St Mirren will make life difficult for his team on Saturday and revealed that his analysts have already taken a look at the new-recruits and their qualities on the park.





“St Mirren will set us a challenge to try and break them down.



"It is up to us to grab the first goal”, Gerrard told reporters in a press conference.



“As soon as St Mirren signed players we have our analysts clipping videos of their players.



"They have added a few decent players into the mix.”



Rangers secured a late 2-0 win against St Mirren when the two sides met during the most recent fixture in Paisley in November.

