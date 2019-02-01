Scott Brown Puts Focus On Silverware After Signing New Celtic Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has insisted that the focus for him remains delivering more success for the Bhoys, after signing a new contract with the club.



The Scottish champions announced on deadline day that they have tied down their long-serving midfielder, with a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Celtic Park until at least 2021.











The veteran midfielder has been with the Hoops since 2007 and has notched up 496 appearances, scoring 37 goals.



Brown had been linked with a move to Western Melbourne in January as the Australian side aimed to kick off their debut campaign in the A-League with him in the team, but the midfielder has chosen to stay at Celtic.





After signing the extension, Brown told his club's official website that Celtic is his home and his aim will always be to try and do the best for the club.



“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed this new contract extension.



"Celtic has been such an important part of my life for a long time now, since I joined the club back in 2007, and this really is home for me", Brown said.





"My focus, as always, will be on doing everything I can to deliver more success to this club in the months and year ahead, and in particular for our wonderful fans, who have given me amazing support from the moment I first pulled on the Hoops.”



Brown will now set his sights on making sure Celtic retain the league title and move a step closer to ten-in-a-row.

