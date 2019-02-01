XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/02/2019 - 21:52 GMT

Sergio Ramos Was Like Me In This Way – Rangers Star Looking To Make Specific Improvement

 




Rangers star Ross McCrorie has revealed that he wants to improve his discipline and has pointed to Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos as someone who made the same improvement.

McCrorie, who came up through the ranks at Rangers, has had a reputation for being a spirited performer since making his debut for the first team.




The midfielder was sent off for a foul on Moussa Dembele during the Gers’ 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last season.

And as a repercussion to that incident, McCrorie had to serve a suspension when Rangers met Cowdenbeath in the fourth round of the 2018/19 edition of the Scottish Cup on Wednesday.
 


In the wake of Rangers’ 3-1 win over the lower league side, McCrorie revealed that he wants to improve his discipline and insisted he will eventually get there with experience.

The 20-year-old likened himself to Ramos due to his infamous affair with red cards and ill-discipline at a young age, while also admitting that he never lets any decision going against him affect his mental state.
 


“I think a big one [that I look to improve], personally, I thought my discipline”, McCrorie told the official Rangers podcast.

“If you see all the top players, like Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, he was like me when he was young, getting sent off or whatever.

“But I can only learn from that experience and make myself a better player.

"To be honest, I think I’m mentally tough, as in, I’m not going to let it affect it me.

“Obviously down at that time [it did], but then I have got it in my head that I have to come back 10 times stronger.”

McCrorie will be aiming to return to action for Rangers when they host St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.
 