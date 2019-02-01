XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/02/2019 - 22:07 GMT

What A Debacle, No Winners – Former Leeds Star On Daniel James Deal Collapse

 




Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo says there are no winners after the club's bid to sign Daniel James from Swansea City collapsed. 

Leeds agreed a deal with Swansea to sign James, initially on loan and with a permanent transfer to come in the summer, and thought they were on course to complete the switch.




The Yorkshire giants even gave James a medical and he was waiting at Elland Road from 6pm for the deal to be signed off on.

But Swansea refused to sign off on the deal and the 11pm deadline passed without agreement, leaving James heading back to the Liberty Stadium.
 


Dorigo has criticised Swansea and believes that in the transfer saga there are no winners.

The former left-back wrote on Twitter: "What a debacle re Daniel James. Swansea allowed him to travel to Leeds, have the medical and then go silent.
 


"Really poor show from the Swans, feel for the lad as well.

"No winners in this one, just an example of Swansea's internal politics letting the club down…badly."

James has a contract at Swansea City that is due to run until the summer of 2020 and Leeds could return for him in the summer, when he will enter the final year of his deal at the Liberty Stadium.
 