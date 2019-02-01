You Ask Why Sunderland – Celtic Talent Lewis Morgan Explains Loan Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





New Sunderland signing Lewis Morgan has revealed that there were a number of clubs that were interested in signing him from Celtic, but the size of the Black Cats, the quality of players and the coaching staff at the Stadium of Light helped him make his decision.



The League One club confirmed the signing of Morgan on deadline day, with the Celtic contracted player arriving on loan deal until the end of the season.











The 22-year-old was snapped up by the Scottish champions last January, though he was immediately loaned back to his former club St Mirren for the rest of the season.



After arriving at Celtic Park last summer, Morgan found his chances limited, leading to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wanting to send him out on loan.





Morgan has linked up with his former St Mirren boss Jack Ross at Sunderland, but insists him choosing the Black Cats came down to more than just the Ross factor.



"There were a few teams interested", Morgan told his club's official channel.





"And as you say why Sunderland? The size of the club, the coaching staff and the quality of players here, I am sure there is something special that is going on and I want to contribute to that.



"I have obviously come on the back of the season where I was playing week-in week-out and then going to Celtic in the summer and not playing as much.



"Hopefully I get the opportunity to try and get back minutes under my belt and stay healthy."



The winger had interest from Aberdeen, which would have given him the opportunity to stay in the Scottish top tier, but Sunderland proved a more tempting proposition.

