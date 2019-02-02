A Club So Legendary – Departing Star Hails Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazar Markovic says it was an honour to be a Liverpool player, after he sealed his exit from the Anfield club.



The winger was firmly out of favour under Jurgen Klopp and came close to leaving for Belgian giants Anderlecht in the summer transfer window.











The deal collapsed at the last minute however and Markovic was forced to kick his heels until January, when in on deadline day he clinched a permanent move to Fulham.



Markovic was signed by Liverpool from Benfica in 2014 and the winger insists it was an honour to play for the Merseyside giants.



It was an honour to be a part of a club so legendary. A massive thank you to everyone in @LFC , it’s been a pleasure. Good luck 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Cb3Ry2eWUn — Lazar Marković (@LMarkec50) February 2, 2019



He posted a photograph of himself in a Liverpool shirt on social media and wrote: "It was an honour to be a part of a club so legendary.



"A massive thank you to everyone in LFC.





"It's been a pleasure. Good luck."



The winger had been tipped for big things when Liverpool won the race to sign him from Portuguese giants Benfica.



But he struggled to get going at Anfield and had loan spells away from the club at Fenerbahce in Turkey, Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Hull City in the Championship and then Anderlecht in Belgium.



Now the 24-year-old is targeting helping Fulham survive in the Premier League.

