06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/02/2019 - 14:02 GMT

Andreas Christensen Starts – Chelsea Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to struggling Huddersfield Town in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues suffered a shock 4-0 defeat away at Bournemouth in midweek league action and as a result have now dropped outside the top four, sitting in fifth, but level on points with Arsenal.




Maurizio Sarri has questioned whether he can motivate his players and will be desperate to see a reaction against the league's bottom placed team.

Sarri picks Kepa in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he opts for David Luiz and Andreas Christensen. In midfield, Jorginho is picked, along with N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley. Willian, Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain are the attacking threats.

If Sarri needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Mateo Kovacic and Olivier Giroud.

 


Chelsea Team vs Huddersfield Town

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Barkley, Kante, Willian, Higuain, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Giroud
 