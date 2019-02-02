Maurizio Sarri Wanted This Reaction – Chelsea Star Hails Win Over Huddersfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Eden Hazard has insisted that his team-mates gave the reaction Maurizio Sarri was craving in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town.



The Blues came into the game on the back of their worst league defeat in 23 years when they lost at Bournemouth 4-0 in midweek.











Sarri has been wanting his team to react to their recent run of poor form and his players responded with a fantastic performance as they ran riot against relegation dwellers Huddersfield.



Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain scored braces as Chelsea swatted aside the Terriers and the Belgian stressed that it is important that the Blues hold onto the same level of performance all the time.





He was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I always say when we lose a game, we need to win the game after and we did well today.



“We played one of the best games of our season and scored five great goals.



"The fans were not happy on Wednesday and now they are so we are happy. We want to keep playing like this as the manager wants.”





Hazard also feels that Sarri will be happy with the performance as he got the reaction he wanted after their disappointing result in midweek.



And the Belgian is feeling confident after a resounding win and believes there is no reason why Chelsea cannot beat Manchester City away from home next weekend.



"I think he will be happy because he was wanting a reaction from us and we gave him one.



"After this game, our confidence is better than two days ago but we play the champions so we know it will be difficult.



“We beat them at Stamford Bridge so why not again?"

