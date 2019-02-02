XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/02/2019 - 11:28 GMT

Never Imagined Norwich Would Be Promotion Contenders – Leeds United Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has conceded that he never imagined Norwich City would be challenging for promotion in the latter half of the season.

Norwich will tussle with Leeds at Elland Road in a top of the table Championship clash today and there is a lot riding on the game at the moment.




A win for Norwich would pull them level on points with Leeds at the top of the table, while Gray knows that three points for Leeds could be a huge boost to their promotion hopes.

He feels if Leeds can go six points clear at the top of the table at this stage of the season, it would be a massive statement by the Yorkshire giants.
 


The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “It’s a big game for both clubs.

“If we win the game, we go six points clear at the top and that’s a lot of points at this stage of the season.
 


“They’ll be coming here confident as well with the way they have been performing.”

Leeds carried out a 3-0 demolition job of Norwich at Carrow Road at the start of the season.

Gray admits that after the way Norwich were dominated by Leeds at home, he never believed that they would be one of the favourites for promotion at this stage of the season.

“When we played down there in Norwich, we could never imagine they would be one of the teams up there and one of the favourites for promotion now.

“We completely dominated that game but they are a changed outfit from then.”
 