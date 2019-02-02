Now Keep This Level Up, Maurizio Sarri Tells Chelsea As Huddersfield Thrashed

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri believes Chelsea played the football he wanted against Huddersfield in a 5-0 win, but has insisted that they do not need to lose 4-0 every time to pick themselves and produce such performances.



Chelsea dominated the ball from the first minute and kept the Huddersfield defence on their toes. The away side also made a couple of forays into the home team’s half, but without really threatening Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal.











The domination from the Blues paid off when they opened the scoring and Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goal for the club. A nice slide pass from N’Golo Kante found the Argentine inside the box and the new boy smashed it into the roof of the net from a tight angle.



Chelsea continued to dominate and missed a few chances to double their lead following the first goal. But Huddersfield conceded a penalty on the brink of half-time and Eden Hazard was on point to convert it to help the home side take a two-goal lead into the break.





The home side came out in the same vein in the second half. The Terriers were providing the space that Chelsea were enjoying. Willian almost scored a third when his attempt to curl one into the top corner just went over the bar.



Chelsea trebled their lead when Hazard scored an exquisite goal in the 66th minute. A pass from Ross Barkley found the Belgian inside the penalty box. He took the ball around the goalkeeper and produced a delicate finish from a tight angle.





Higuain scored a stunning goal to get on the scoresheet for the second time. He produced a terrific shot from outside the box to find the top corner, following a simple lay off from Kante in the 69th minute.



Chelsea continued to attack and threat the Huddersfield box. David Luiz got into the act in the final ten minutes. Willian found his compatriot’s head from a corner and a massive deflection took the ball past Jonas Lossl in the Huddersfield goal for Chelsea’s fifth strike.



Sarri admits that in the first quarter of the game he saw the kind of football he wants Chelsea to play under him and now wants some consistency from his players.



He also insisted that his players need not lose another much like Bournemouth in order to play the same again and wants the same level of football in every game.



The Chelsea boss said in a press conference after the match: “I think that we started very well in the first 25 minutes I really saw my football.



“We played for 90 minutes, we defended for 90 minutes.



"Today we played a very good match, but we need consistency now.



“We need to understand that in the future we will not have to lose a game for having motivation. We need to improve in this.



“Today they were really very motivated. But we lost 4-0 in the last match so we have to react.



"The level must be the same in every match.”



Chelsea will be off to the Etihad next weekend to take on reigning and defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

