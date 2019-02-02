XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/02/2019 - 19:30 GMT

Yes, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard Can Play Together – Maurizio Sarri

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain are ideal to play together in attack for the Blues.

Higuain scored his first two goals for Chelsea in Saturday's 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town and Eden Hazard also netted a brace to round off a dominant performance from the Blues.




Sarri worked hard to convince the Chelsea board to sign the 31-year-old Argentine and they eventually took him on loan until the end of the season with the option of another year.

The Chelsea boss got the best out of the striker at Napoli and he is delighted that Higuain has started scoring early into his career at Stamford Bridge.
 


He also feels playing Higuain and Hazard together in attack will reap rich benefits for Chelsea going forward this season.

Asked about Higuain, Sarri said in a press conference: “I know very well that when he arrived he wasn’t at the top. Now he is improving.

 


“I am really very happy because apart from the goals he is very good to play close to Hazard.

“On the pitch, they are suitable to play one close to the other.

"For us, it was very useful.”

Sarri has been left frustrated by his strikers this season, but is hopeful that the Argentine will regularly score the goals Chelsea need to secure a spot in the top four this season.
 