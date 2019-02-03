Almost Started To Worry About Him – Liverpool Legend On Reds Summer Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jan Molby admits there was a point where he was beginning to become worried about summer signing Fabinho.



Jurgen Klopp snapped up Fabinho from Ligue 1 giants Monaco in the summer transfer window, but the German initially preferred other options, leaving the Brazilian out of favour.











But Fabinho has worked his way into Klopp's plans and been handed more first team chances in recent months, catching Molby's eye.



The Dane admits that there was a time he was concerned about Fabinho, due to the midfielder's lack of playing time, but now he feels the Brazilian is getting to grips with life at Anfield and will only get better.





"It took a little while and it almost got to the stage where you started to worry a little bit", Molby said on LFC TV.



"But I think he's been really impressive over the last couple of weeks.





"He gives us some calmness in midfield and maybe some of the others don't.



"I just think good players adapt and the longer he's here, the more he's going to adapt", the former Reds midfielder added.



So far, Fabinho has made 21 appearances for Liverpool in the current campaign and opened his Reds goalscoring account against Newcastle United.



The Brazilian slotted in as a centre-back over the Christmas period, earning praise for his performances in the heart of the defence.

