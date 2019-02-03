Always Worry About West Ham But We’ll Win – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has conceded that he always holds worries when the Reds take on West Ham United, but is confident of all three points for Jurgen Klopp's men on Monday night.



Klopp takes his side to the London Stadium for a Premier League fixture on Monday, as the Reds look to maintain a five-point cushion at the top of the league standings.











West Ham have lost their last three games on the bounce, a run which includes an embarrassing 4-2 FA Cup exit at the hands of League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.



Liverpool will start as firm favourites to take all three points in the capital and, though Molby admits West Ham do concern him due to the level they can reach when on song, has backed the Reds to return home with the spoils.





He said on LFC TV: "I do, yes [think Liverpool will win].



"I am always slightly worried about West Ham because I think if they're at their best and at it then they are a really good team.





"But I think they've got too many injuries and I think this is a difficult game for us.



"I don't necessarily expect us to score four again [like at the start of the season], but I do expect us to win."



West Ham could be boosted by the return of Marko Arnautovic for the visit of Liverpool, while Lukasz Fabianski and Aaron Cresswell could also be fit to play.



However, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini will have to make do without Samir Nasri, who has a calf niggle.

