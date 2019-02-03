Arsenal Upbringing Means He Can Make Impact – Rangers Coach On Glen Kamara

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes that coming through the youth ranks at Arsenal means Glen Kamara has all the attributes needed to make an impact for the Gers.



Kamara, who had initially planned to join Rangers from Dundee in the summer after reaching a pre-contract agreement with the club, eventually completed his move to Ibrox on deadline day.











The midfielder, who was on the books at Arsenal from 2012 until 2015, was let in through the door at Ibrox in the final few hours of the winter transfer deadline in Scotland to strengthen Steven Gerrard’s options for the remainder of the season.



And in the wake of his switch to join the Old Firm giants, Kamara has come in for encouragement from McAllister, who believes the player will make an impact at the club.





McAllister insisted Kamara is tactically aware and has good knowledge of the game due to his upbringing at Arsenal early on in his career.



“He is very tactically aware, good footballer and we think he is a player that can come and do well in this situation”, McAllister told Rangers TV.





“His CV, he was brought up at Arsenal, so he had good early knowledge where he has been brought up and we think he can come to Ibrox and make an impact.”



The Gers coach also went on to claim that Kamara has a lot of good attributes that can help Rangers win tight games and stressed that he is skilful enough to become a key player at Ibrox.



“I think he’s got loads of attributes, the fact that he can handle the ball really well, I can see him maybe winning games that are very tight”, he continued.



“The teams we play at Ibrox, they tend to defend in numbers.



"I think he’s got an eye for a pass and I think he is a skilful enough player to actually make things happen.”



Kamara, who made 16 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee this term, has yet to make his debut for Rangers.

