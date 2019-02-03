XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/02/2019 - 16:22 GMT

He Needs Games – Brendan Rodgers On Celtic New Bhoy

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that new signing Jeremy Toljan will need a couple of games to get up to speed with his match fitness. 

The Bhoys snapped up Toljan on loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before the transfer window closed on Thursday night.




Toljan was handed his Celtic debut in the Bhoys' 2-0 win away at St Johnstone on Sunday, being brought on after 45 minutes to replace the injured Mikael Lustig.

Rodgers was pleased with what the German brought to the team, but admits that he will need time to get up to speed with his fitness.
 


"It was unfortunate for Mikael to come off, his Achilles was a bit tight", Rodgers said on Celtic TV.

"But it gives Jeremy 45 minutes to come in, find his game legs again.
 


"He passed it well, supported the game well.

"He will take a couple of games just to get some sort of fitness, but he is a very good player", Rodgers added.

Toljan did not play a senior game for Dortmund this season prior to his move to Celtic and will be looking to clock up regular game time during his time in Scotland.

The games are coming thick and fast for Celtic, who will next be in action on Wednesday night when they host Hibernian at Celtic Park.
 