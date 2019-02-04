XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2019 - 22:55 GMT

Ban Nemanja Matic – Tottenham Legend Takes Aim At Man Utd’s Star Challenge On Harvey Barnes

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has urged the Premier League to enforce a retrospective ban on Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic following his high-foot challenge on Harvey Barnes on Sunday.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways and climbed to fifth in the league table after their 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.




Despite securing maximum points courtesy of an early goal from Marcus Rashford, the visitors failed to make the best use of dominating possession by adding to the scoresheet.

And Matic, who played the entirety of the win over Leicester, was fortunate to avoid punishment from referee Mike Dean after a nasty high-foot stomp on Barnes.
 


Although the referee failed to spot the incident clearly and handed a free-kick to Manchester United, Roberts has now urged the Premier League to take action by handing a retrospective ban to Matic.

“Surely the Premier League panel should look at this and ban Matic”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether the incident will gain enough traction to force the Premier League to take any action against Matic.

Manchester United are still nine points behind Tottenham despite their good run of form, but Roberts has been previously angered by claims the Red Devils want to take Mauricio Pochettino away from Spurs, adding to the rivalry between the two clubs.

And his comments on Matic will do little to defuse it.
 