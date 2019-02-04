Ban Nemanja Matic – Tottenham Legend Takes Aim At Man Utd’s Star Challenge On Harvey Barnes

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has urged the Premier League to enforce a retrospective ban on Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic following his high-foot challenge on Harvey Barnes on Sunday.



The Red Devils returned to winning ways and climbed to fifth in the league table after their 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.











Despite securing maximum points courtesy of an early goal from Marcus Rashford, the visitors failed to make the best use of dominating possession by adding to the scoresheet.



And Matic, who played the entirety of the win over Leicester, was fortunate to avoid punishment from referee Mike Dean after a nasty high-foot stomp on Barnes.





Although the referee failed to spot the incident clearly and handed a free-kick to Manchester United, Roberts has now urged the Premier League to take action by handing a retrospective ban to Matic.



“Surely the Premier League panel should look at this and ban Matic”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.





However, it remains to be seen whether the incident will gain enough traction to force the Premier League to take any action against Matic.



Manchester United are still nine points behind Tottenham despite their good run of form, but Roberts has been previously angered by claims the Red Devils want to take Mauricio Pochettino away from Spurs, adding to the rivalry between the two clubs.



And his comments on Matic will do little to defuse it.

