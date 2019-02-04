Great Kid To Work With – Brendan Rodgers Delights At Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has hailed Celtic winter-recruit Timothy Weah for always being prepared and ready to make an impact for the team.



The Hoops clocked a six-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table following their hard-fought 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.











Despite dominating the majority of possession, Celtic left it late in the second half to secure maximum points as they registered a win courtesy of goals from James Forrest and Weah.



Weah, who replaced the injured Odsonne Edouard in the 74th minute, turned provider for Forrest just four minutes after being on the pitch and bagged a goal for himself in the 89th minute to complete the rout.





In the wake of his match-winning performance against St Johnstone, Weah came in for encouragement from Rodgers, who insisted the Paris Saint-Germain loanee is always ready to make an impact for the team.



“Timo Weah is absolutely brilliant”, Rodgers told the club’s official website.





“He’s loving every minute of his life here, but he’s here for a purpose and his purpose is to learn, get some games in his legs and make the impact that he has been making.



"He’s a great kid to work with, he’s always up for his training and the games, and whether he starts or comes off the bench, he’s ready to make that impact.”



Celtic will next face seventh-placed Hibernian at Parkhead on Wednesday in the Premiership.

