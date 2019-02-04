I Know Game Time Will Help Me – Celtic Star Feeling Benefits of Bhoys Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Oliver Burke has insisted that his learning experience at Celtic will prove beneficial towards his development in the long run.



Burke, who joined the Scottish champions on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, has quickly settled in to life at Parkhead.











The winger bagged a brace during his debut in the Scottish Premiership against St Mirren and is relishing the opportunity to enjoy regular first team football in Glasgow.



Burke admitted that every game is a lesson for him at Celtic and stressed that he is happy to get back to playing football on a regular basis.





The 21-year-old also insisted that he is at an age where he must clock regular game time to continue his development and reiterated that the experience at Celtic will only help him in the long run.



"The feeling of stepping back out on the field and playing football, doing what I love. Every game is a lesson for me and I’m learning each day and it’s a great feeling”, Burke said in a press conference.





"I think I’m at an age where I have a lot to improve on.



"I just want to keep learning each day and improve my game more and more.



"Now I’m getting more game time, it's going to help a lot more and help my confidence.



"Hopefully I can keep going the way I have been.”



Burke, who is currently on loan from West Bromwich Albion in England, has earned five caps at senior level for Scotland.

