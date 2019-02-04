XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2019 - 21:31 GMT

I Know Game Time Will Help Me – Celtic Star Feeling Benefits of Bhoys Spell

 




Oliver Burke has insisted that his learning experience at Celtic will prove beneficial towards his development in the long run.

Burke, who joined the Scottish champions on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, has quickly settled in to life at Parkhead.




The winger bagged a brace during his debut in the Scottish Premiership against St Mirren and is relishing the opportunity to enjoy regular first team football in Glasgow.

Burke admitted that every game is a lesson for him at Celtic and stressed that he is happy to get back to playing football on a regular basis.
 


The 21-year-old also insisted that he is at an age where he must clock regular game time to continue his development and reiterated that the experience at Celtic will only help him in the long run.

"The feeling of stepping back out on the field and playing football, doing what I love. Every game is a lesson for me and I’m learning each day and it’s a great feeling”, Burke said in a press conference.
 


"I think I’m at an age where I have a lot to improve on.

"I just want to keep learning each day and improve my game more and more.

"Now I’m getting more game time, it's going to help a lot more and help my confidence.

"Hopefully I can keep going the way I have been.”

Burke, who is currently on loan from West Bromwich Albion in England, has earned five caps at senior level for Scotland.
 