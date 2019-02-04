I’m Definitely Looking To Push Into First Team – Rangers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Liam Burt has admitted he is aiming to catch Steven Gerrard's eye and push into first team contention after impressing with the Under-20s.



Burt, who joined Rangers from the Celtic academy as a teenager, is currently impressing for Graeme Murty’s Under-20s side.











The midfielder clocked the entirety of the Under-20s 5-1 win over Queen’s Park in the Glasgow Cup as they continued to remain in the hunt to pick up silverware during the ongoing season.



And in the wake of their impressive performance at the Hummel Training Centre, Burt revealed that he is soaking up the experience to get fitter and acquire more game time.





The Gers talent also admitted that he is aiming to make the big leap into senior football and is aware of the competition he will face from the other youngsters in the academy, who have similar goals.



“I got 90 minutes last week and 90 minutes again, so I’m just building it up to getting fitter and getting more game time and hopefully kick on”, Burt told the club’s official website.





“Getting into the first team is definitely something I’m looking to, it’s why everybody else is here to get round to the first team and hopefully impress and show what you can do in the first team.”



Burt, who is out of contract in the summer, has featured prominently for Scotland across various age groups.

