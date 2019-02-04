James Forrest Could Be Out For A While – Celtic Assistant With Squad Injury Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies has admitted that winger James Forrest could find himself out of action for some time due to a hamstring injury.



The Bhoys' injury issues mounted on Sunday in their win at St Johnstone, with Mikael Lustig being forced off at half time, while striker Odsonne Edouard needed to be replaced after he came on. Ryan Christie picked up a knock, while Forrest withdrew from the pitch in the 83rd minute.











Celtic already had Dedryck Boyata, Kieran Tierney, Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham out of action prior to the St Johnstone game.



Ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Hibernian, Davies has offered an update and admits that Forrest could be out of action for some time, though Celtic will need to see the results of a scan to be sure and have their fingers crossed.





"KT was training on his own today, he is building his rehab steadily", Davies told a press conference.



"Ntcham trained, Boyata trained, Odsonne Edouard had a bad knock yesterday, and we’ll see how he feels.





"James Forrest is having a scan on his hamstring.



"It’s nothing we hope is too severe. He did the right thing identifying it yesterday, he could have played on, but he didn’t.



"He could be out for a while, but we’ll assess that", the Celtic assistant added.



Celtic's win at St Johnstone sent them six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but boss Brendan Rodgers will need to rely on the full depth of his squad to make sure that advantage is maintained when Hibs visit.

