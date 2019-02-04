Joe Gomez Tipped To Play Again This Season Despite Operation

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is expected to play again this season, despite the operation he is set to undergo today, according to the Times.



Gomez, who has won rave reviews for his performances this season in a red shirt, is set to undergo an operation on his fractured leg today.











However, in what will be a boost for Liverpool, Gomez's season is not over and he is expected to return to action in the current campaign.



Gomez though will miss a number of key matches, including Liverpool's meeting with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a number of defensive options at his disposal however, including Dejan Lovren.



Klopp also deployed Fabinho as a centre-back over the Christmas period, as injuries took their toll, and the midfielder won praise for his displays in the heart of the backline.





Gomez has made 18 appearances for Liverpool in the current campaign, picking up three bookings.



The Reds have the central defender locked down on a contract at Anfield running until the summer of 2024.

