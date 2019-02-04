XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/02/2019 - 12:14 GMT

Joe Gomez’s Attitude While Injured Has Been Outstanding – Jurgen Klopp

 




Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool defender Joe Gomez for his outstanding attitude while undergoing rehabilitation after picking up an injury against Burnley in December.

Gomez, who suffered a fracture to his lower leg in early December at Turf Moor, is now poised to undergo surgery to assist his recovery from the injury.




The 21-year-old had been undergoing rehabilitation at Melwood, but further assessments have proved that surgery will be required for a better and complete recovery from the problem.

And in the wake of the news that confirmed Gomez will undergo surgery, Klopp has hailed the young defender’s attitude during the rehabilitation process by referring to it as outstanding.
 


The Liverpool boss also admitted that it is a huge blow to Liverpool, but stressed that they want Gomez to recover completely and function at 100 per cent when he is back in action.

“It’s a blow for the boy and for us – because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape”, Klopp told the club’s official website.
 


“But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he’s ready.

“His attitude during this rehab has been outstanding but it just hasn’t healed as we’d have liked so we will make this intervention and then he will come back.”

Gomez notched up 18 appearances in all competitions, prior to the injury sustained during the 3-1 win over Burnley.
 