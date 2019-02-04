XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/02/2019 - 12:02 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Will Identify West Ham’s Weaknesses – Liverpool Attacker

 




Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri believes that West Ham United will offer tough opposition for the Reds at the London Stadium this evening, however he is sure the Hammers have their weaknesses. 

Jurgen Klopp’s men return to action in the Premier League when they take the trip to east London to lock horns with West Ham United at the London Stadium tonight.




The Hammers have recorded three straight defeats in all competitions and will be eyeing a reaction when the table-toppers visit the capital.

Despite their worrying run of form in recent weeks, Shaqiri feels that West Ham are still very tough opposition to face considering the experience and quality they have in their ranks.
 


However, the Liverpool winger also insisted the Reds will receive the right information from the manager to cope with the threat offered by the hosts and seal maximum points in the end.

“West Ham have made a few transfers and have new players with experience”, Shaqiri told the club’s official website.
 


“It is always tough to play against them, but every team has their weaknesses too.

“The manager will give us the information on how we need to play – and the right information to try to win the game.”

Liverpool can re-establish their five-point lead over Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title, if they can inflict a fourth straight defeat on West Ham tonight.
 