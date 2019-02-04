XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/02/2019 - 12:44 GMT

Napoli Need Arsenal To Stand Aside, Gunners Hold Option On Serie A Midfielder

 




Napoli are keen to sign midfielder Ismael Bennacer from Empoli, but need Arsenal to not activate their purchase option in order to do the deal. 

Bennacer has impressed with his performances in the Italian top flight this term, with Napoli keen to make sure they secure the Algeria international's services.




However, according to Algerian sports paper Le Buteur, Napoli will need Arsenal to pass up on the chance to re-sign the midfielder.

When the Gunners let Bennacer move to Empoli they inserted a clause in the agreement meaning they have first refusal on the 21-year-old.
 


Napoli are standing ready to pay €10m for the Algeria star, but Arsenal could scupper their plans by choosing to re-sign Bennacer.

The midfielder has clocked up 21 appearances in Serie A for Empoli so far this season.
 


Bennacer clocked the full 90 minutes in Empoli's high profile meetings with Juventus, Napoli and Inter, operating as a defensive midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will use their right to re-sign Bennacer, or will stand by and allow Napoli to snap him up.
 