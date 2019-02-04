No Marko Arnautovic – West Ham Team vs Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their team and substitutes to welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the London Stadium this evening.



Manuel Pellegrini's men are on a tough run of form, having lost their last three games on the spin, a run which includes an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of minnows AFC Wimbledon.











The Chilean will want the Hammers to get back on track tonight, but he must do without midfielder Samir Nasri, who has a calf problem. Marko Arnautovic misses out.



Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pairing. In midfield, Mark Noble slots in, along with Declan Rice and Robert Snodgrass. Michail Antonio and Felipe Anderson will look to support Javier Hernandez.



If Pellegrini needs to try to change the course of the game he can look to his bench, where options available include Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez.



West Ham United Team vs Liverpool



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Zabaleta, Obiang, Diangana, Perez, Carroll

