This West Ham Star Is Different Type of Leader, Manuel Pellegrini Believes

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini believes that Declan Rice shows his leadership when on the ball, rather than being vocal.



One of the most highly rated young players in the Premier League, West Ham scored a coup recently when they locked him down to a new contract.











Rice had been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester City, and is currently at the centre of an international tug-of-war as England and the Republic of Ireland battle for his services.



Pellegrini sees the 20-year-old as a leader, but stressed due to his young years he is not vocal and shows his leadership in another way.





"He’ll improve that game-by-game but he is already very consistent, he is very difficult to over-power and he distributes the ball very well", Pellegrini was quoted as saying by West Ham's official site.



"There are many ways to lead. You can do it with your quality, or your record in the game, or your personality, or what you say, or by the way you are playing.





"And right now Declan is leading by the way he is playing.



"He doesn’t talk because he’s still young but he shows the leadership on the ball, on the pitch, with his performances", the Chilean tactician added.



Pellegrini will be hoping West Ham can show how they have progressed this season when they play host to Premier League leaders Liverpool at the London Stadium this evening.



West Ham were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool on the opening day of the league season.

