XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2019 - 13:00 GMT

This West Ham Star Is Different Type of Leader, Manuel Pellegrini Believes

 




West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini believes that Declan Rice shows his leadership when on the ball, rather than being vocal. 

One of the most highly rated young players in the Premier League, West Ham scored a coup recently when they locked him down to a new contract.




Rice had been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester City, and is currently at the centre of an international tug-of-war as England and the Republic of Ireland battle for his services.

Pellegrini sees the 20-year-old as a leader, but stressed due to his young years he is not vocal and shows his leadership in another way.
 


"He’ll improve that game-by-game but he is already very consistent, he is very difficult to over-power and he distributes the ball very well", Pellegrini was quoted as saying by West Ham's official site.

"There are many ways to lead. You can do it with your quality, or your record in the game, or your personality, or what you say, or by the way you are playing.
 


"And right now Declan is leading by the way he is playing.

"He doesn’t talk because he’s still young but he shows the leadership on the ball, on the pitch, with his performances", the Chilean tactician added.

Pellegrini will be hoping West Ham can show how they have progressed this season when they play host to Premier League leaders Liverpool at the London Stadium this evening.

West Ham were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool on the opening day of the league season.
 