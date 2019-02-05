XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

05/02/2019 - 13:50 GMT

Claim From Italy: Napoli Reject Liverpool Bid For Winger

 




Napoli have rejected a big money bid from Liverpool for winger Lorenzo Insigne, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

A product of the Napoli academy, Insigne has been one of the top players at the San Paolo in recent years and has often been linked with a move away.




Liverpool have been regularly linked with an interest in the Insigne and there have been suggestions that the club are seriously considering taking him to Anfield in the near future.

And it has been claimed that the Reds have had a bid rejected by Napoli for the 27-year-old recently.
 


Liverpool are rumoured to have tabled a bid worth €70m, but Napoli showed little inclination to sell the player to the Reds.

Napoli consider the winger as one of the pillars of their squad and are unlikely to consider selling him unless they receive an offer they cannot refuse.
 


It is unclear whether Liverpool wanted to sign him in January or made the bid with a view to getting him in the summer.

Insigne himself has not pushed for a move and is happy to continue at the San Paolo for the time being.
 