Declan Rice Was Sensational Against Liverpool – Former Premier League Striker

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has hailed West Ham United star Declan Rice in the wake of his performance against Liverpool on Monday night.



The Hammers came from behind in the first half to derail Liverpool’s march to a five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table after holding the visitors to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.











Jurgen Klopp’s men took the lead in controversial circumstances as James Milner was identified to be in an offside position during the build-up to Sadio Mane’s opening goal in the 22nd minute.



However, the hosts restored parity through Michail Antonio, who fired home the equaliser just six minutes later to salvage a point the Hammers.





Manuel Pellegrini’s side were well organised and played like a unit to stifle Liverpool time and again, despite the table-toppers enjoying the lion’s share of possession on the night.



And in the wake of his performance screening the back-four, Rice has come in for encouraging words from Sutton, who hailed the youngster for his invaluable contribution.





The former Chelsea striker also merited both Felipe Anderson and Mark Noble for their performances and tipped his hat to West Ham for executing their game plan well.



“West Ham didn't chase the game all night and they let Liverpool have possession, but then they had real energy going forward”, Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live.



“I thought Felipe Anderson and Mark Noble were very good but Declan Rice was sensational.



“Lukasz Fabianski didn't have many saves to make and I cannot think of any big Liverpool chances."



And he added: “Declan Rice is a brilliant young player and the way he reads the game is outstanding.”



Liverpool’s slip-up allowed Manchester City to bridge the gap at the top of the table to just three points, ahead of their midweek clash against Everton on Wednesday.

