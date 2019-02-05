XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2019 - 12:06 GMT

Don’t Take Every Word Too Seriously – Pontus Jansson Clarifies Comments On Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has clarified his comments about Marcelo Bielsa’s strict training regime.

Following a fantastic start to the season, Leeds have stumbled in recent weeks and are second in the league table, level on points with current leaders Norwich City, who beat them 3-1 at Elland Road on Saturday.




There are legitimate concerns that Leeds’ players could run out of steam in the final stretch because of Bielsa’s insistence on training them as hard as possible throughout the campaign.

And Jansson’s interview with a local Swedish podcast further stirred the controversy.
 


The defender claimed that sometimes the Leeds players feel tired before games due to Bielsa’s training methods and has detailed the strict schedules of a normal week of training under the Argentine.

However, the Swede has clarified his statements and felt the irony and the fun element of his words in the podcast have not been represented properly in the written press.
 


Jansson took to Twitter and wrote: “I did a podcast in Sweden about some of the work we are doing with Bielsa and I named him one of the best in the world.

“And everything he has done for us is just amazing so don’t think anything else.

“Sometimes a say things with a bit of irony so don’t take every word to serious!”

Leeds will be desperate to bounce back when they travel to Middlesbrough in another crunch Championship clash next weekend.
 