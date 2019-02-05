He’s So Mentally Strong – Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Hails Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has praised team-mate Fernando Llorente for coming through tough times and being ready to put himself at the side's disposal when needed..



Both Winks and Llorente were on the pitch as the Lilywhites scored a late goal to beat Newcastle United at home last weekend.











Winks, who well knows Llorente's qualities from the training ground, insists that the presence of the veteran striker is important for Spurs as the 33-year-old offers more than just goals, working as a big focal point for the rest of his team-mates.



The 23-year-old also took time to praise the striker's perseverance, lauding the Spaniard's mental strength for coming through tough times.





"He’s someone who is fantastic at persevering”, Winks told his club's official website.



“He’s perhaps had some difficult times here and there, but it just shows how far he’s come, how mentally strong he is because he’s been fantastic for us.





“He offers more than goals – he holds the ball up and he’s a big focal point for us.



"He offers a different dimension going forward and on Saturday when he came on, he was key in holding the ball up and getting the assist.



“Obviously against Watford he got the winning goal and he helped us with a goal at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup too, so he’s been important for us.”



Llorente has found his chances limited at Wembley in the presence of number one striker Harry Kane.



However, Kane's injury of late has offered the Spaniard a chance to step up and show his qualities.





