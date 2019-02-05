I Felt Privileged To Have Played For Sunderland, Oxford Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Oxford United striker Jerome Sinclair has revealed that he feels privileged to have had the chance to play for a club such as Sunderland, with a huge fan base, and is looking forward to meeting the Black Cats at the weekend.



The Watford contracted player spent the first half of the season on loan at the Stadium of Light, managing a total of 19 appearances for Sunderland and scoring two goals.











The loan deal was cut short in January and Sinclair moved to fellow League One side Oxford United until the end of the season.



The 22-year-old managed his debut for the U's in the match against Burton Albion and will look to take to the pitch again this weekend against his former side.





Sinclair is expecting Oxford to compete with Sunderland and admits he felt the U's were a good side when he watched them play the Black Cats earlier this term.



“I think it’s going to be a good game between two good sides", Sinclair told his club's official website.





“I was injured and didn’t play in the game at Sunderland but I watched it and thought Oxford looked like a really good team.



"The lads beat Portsmouth and then Barnsley in the last two games here so we definitely have the ability to get another big win."



What impresses Sinclair most about the Black Cats is their huge fan following, which he believes will make the game even more exciting on Saturday



“I enjoyed my time at Sunderland. It is the focus for the whole area so you are always under scrutiny.



"It did take me by surprise a little bit if I’m totally honest.



“I knew it was a big club but it’s only when you play for them you really appreciate it.



"A 40,000 seater stadium and the fans care so passionately so the club is always in people's minds, all around the town.



"But I felt privileged to play for the club and their fanbase is huge so we know they will have a great support on Saturday and it will be a good game.”



In spite of being in the relegation zone, Oxford United have shown resilience of late, not losing in their last four league matches.

