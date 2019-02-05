Keep It Going, West Ham Star Urges Team-Mates for Crystal Palace Game

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks has urged the Hammers to make sure they build on their 1-1 draw at home against Liverpool on Monday night.



The Hammers have enjoyed notable results against top sides at the London Stadium and saw off Arsenal at the ground in January.











West Ham had lost three on the spin heading into the game against Liverpool, including an FA Cup exit at AFC Wimbledon's hands.



After the 1-1 draw against league leaders Liverpool, the Hammers now look forward to their next game against Crystal Palace, and the 26-year-old believes that his team have enough quality players to follow the performance up against Roy Hodgson's men.





“We’ve got good players as well and we know, on our day, we can go out and do that [play like we did against Liverpool]", the defender told his club's official website.



"We’ve done all right against the big boys this season and picked up points against some of them here [at London Stadium] and we’ve done that again.





“We’ve got a good bunch and lot of big characters in the dressing room and we had a lot of experienced players on the pitch and the gaffer drills home that we need to play the same way, whether we’re losing 1-0 or 2-0 or winning the game.



“We need to go for the game and do everything we can do to score and I think we had the better chances on Monday night.”



The Eagles are six points adrift of West Ham, with Manuel Pellegrini's team being placed 12th while their opponents this weekend are placed 14th, after 25 games each.



The Hammers have so far won four of their 12 games away from home.

