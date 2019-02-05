XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/02/2019 - 13:48 GMT

Liverpool Lacking Leadership – Chris Sutton

 




Chris Sutton feels Liverpool lacked a sense of leadership against West Ham and has warned the Reds that title rivals Manchester City can cope with the pressure.

The Reds were handed a blow in their title aspirations after the 1-1 draw against West Ham on Monday reduced their lead at the summit of the league table to just three points.




Despite taking the lead through Sadio Mane in the 22nd minute, Liverpool failed to seal the win after conceding just six minutes later through Michail Antonio.

In the wake of their disappointing result at the London Stadium, Sutton thinks that Liverpool lacked a sense of leadership at the back, which allowed the hosts to take advantage on Monday.
 


The former Chelsea striker also issued a warning to Liverpool by insisting that Manchester City would not wilt under pressure from the title race.

“The worrying thing for Liverpool is that they conceded from a set-piece, which can happen, but then they made the same mistakes twice again in the first half”, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live after the match.
 


“It looks like they lacked a bit of leadership.

“You don't expect City to not cope with the pressure and you expect them to keep thundering on in the same way.”

Liverpool, who have dropped four points in their last two games, will next face Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.
 